Alderweireld: I'd love to play with Vertonghen

Alderweireld - currently on loan at Southampton from Atletico Madrid - has impressed on the south coast this term with Spurs, Manchester United and Manchester City all reported to be interested in the Belgium international.

While Alderweireld would be keen for the chance to link-up with compatriot and former Ajax team-mate Vertonghen again, he explained there have been no concrete offers as yet.

"It would be very nice to play again with Jan," Alderweireld told HLN.

"But that is very far [away]. The interest has yet to be concrete and finally Atletico must let me go. Maybe they want me back in Madrid.

"Atletico Madrid will decide largely what I'll do. But that such clubs are interested, only indicates that I'm doing well.

"I will try now to focus as much as possible on Southampton - I am very happy in the Premier League, which really suits me.

"I have to wait for the calls after the season."