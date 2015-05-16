Alderweireld ready for Benteke battle

Toby Alderweireld is relishing the chance to go head-to-head with fellow Belgium international Christian Benteke when Southampton face Aston Villa.

Saturday's clash will be the final home game for Alderweireld before he returns to parent club Atletico Madrid, and he goes up against one of the Premier League's most in-form strikers.

The pair have played together for their country, but the centre-back is relishing the prospect of marking Benteke - who has scored 10 goals in his last nine league matches.

"It's fantastic to play against the best strikers in the world, and I think Christian Benteke now, in his form now, he's one of the best strikers," Alderweireld told the Southampton Echo.

"It's going to be very tough, and I have to be on my best to keep Christian calm.

"I've never played against him. Only in training.

"I know a little bit of him, but I never played 90 minutes against him, so this will be the first time."