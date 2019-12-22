Alex Dyer confident he can reverse Kilmarnock’s fortunes

Alex Dyer insists he can reverse Kilmarnock’s fortunes if he is appointed their new manager on a permanent basis.

The 1-0 defeat to Motherwell in the Ladbrokes Premiership continued the Ayrshire side’s poor run of results, with only one win in their last nine games.

Dyer was installed as interim boss after Angelo Alessio was sacked during the week, but the 54 year-old Englishman remains the bookies favourite for the job.

“You’re standing out there as a figurehead and you want to win the game,” Dyer said. “The players have been excellent, they always work hard and they are a good bunch of lads who want to do well for the football club.

“It’s different being number one than an assistant but I didn’t do much differently. I still took the warm-up, spoke to the lads the same way but I didn’t try to do anything differently other than giving the team talk and summarising the game at full-time.

“I know what I need to do if I get the job or don’t. What we’ve done in the past has served us quite well and just because we’ve had a few bad results doesn’t mean we need to change everything.

“The guys work hard every day and it will turn for us, without a doubt. Whether that be against St Mirren or Rangers,” Dyer added.

The decisive moment of the game came in the 67th minute courtesy of Jake Carroll’s free-kick.

After the impressive O’Hara was fouled by Niko Hamalainen, Carroll stepped up and sent a wonderful effort into the top corner from 25 yards with Laurentiu Branescu rooted to the spot.

Kilmarnock pressed hard for an equaliser but could not find a way past an inspired Mark Gillespie.

The 27-year-old produced two excellent saves to deny Eamonn Brophy after 81 minutes and Stephen O’Donnell late on.

Gillespie continues to impress since deputising for Trevor Carson, with the Northern Ireland international still consigned to a place on the bench.

“I expected him to make those saves because Mark is a very good goalkeeper and he has to be to keep Trevor out the side. We’ve got competition for places now and people know they can’t rest on their laurels,” boss Stephen Robinson said.

“Players can’t down tools and expect to play, which we have seen today. Mark O’Hara came in and he gives me another selection problem. We’ve got a decent squad and need to keep pushing because we can’t take anything for granted.”