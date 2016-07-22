Alex the Mann for Liverpool as veteran seals Anfield move

Liverpool have added to their goalkeeping options by signing Alex Manninger on a short-term deal.

The veteran goalkeeper had been invited to train with the Reds during pre-season following his departure from Bundesliga side Augsburg.

And Manninger - who has 34 Austria caps - has agreed a move to Anfield where he will provide competition for Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius.

It marks a return to the Premier League for the 39-year-old some 14 years after leaving Arsenal, and he has enjoyed stints with the likes of Juventus, Udinese and Bologna in Serie A before joining Augsburg in 2012.

"Honestly, it was a surprise. After these years, in Italy and the last four years in Germany, I hadn't given up, I hadn't said 'that's it', I still waited for the phone call," he told Liverpool's official website.

"When Liverpool was on the phone, it was a great pleasure for me to take it on because it gives me what I was looking for. This is the moment I was waiting for until the end."

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been busy in the transfer window, with Sadio Mane, Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan and Karius moving to Anfield, while Newcastle United midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum expected to make the switch.