Liverpool report: Jeremie Frimpong has given agreement to join, with 'quickfire' deal wanted
Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed his departure - with Jeremie Frimpong lined up as his departure
Liverpool are moving on quickly from Trent Alexander-Arnold, with talks set for Jeremie Frimpong.
The Reds right-back announced yesterday on his social media channels that after 20 years at Anfield – from the academy to the first team, having won everything at club level – he would be leaving the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.
Alexander-Arnold is expected to join Real Madrid in the coming weeks, with Liverpool now tasked with replacing him.
Liverpool have “approval” from Jeremie Frimpong over move
Former Manchester City academy graduate Frimpong – ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now behind Alexander-Arnold at no.1 – is a long-term target for the Reds in defence.
Last summer, it was reported that the Dutchman was keen on a move to Anfield, though Alexander-Arnold remaining at the club for another year seemed to prevent any kind of transfer from materialising.
Since then, the Bayer Leverkusen star has been linked more concretely, with TEAMtalk now relaying reports that talks have taken place over a move recently, in the hope of Liverpool securing a “quickfire” transfer.
The report states that Frimpong has shown “willingness to make the move”, seemingly acknowledging claims from earlier this season.
Writing for Sky Sports Switzerland, renowned Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri stated in December 2024 that he had “reliable” information that Frimpong has given his “approval” to move to Liverpool, affirming these latest claims that a deal could be straightforward.
FourFourTwo understands that Frimpong had a release clause at one point during his time in the Bundesliga to be worth around €40 million – but while that was said to expire last summer, another could possibly now be in place.
Liverpool are said to be preparing an offer to Leverkusen either way, according to Empire of the Kop, meaning that they could be about to negotiate a fee for the 24-year-old.
Transfermarkt values Frimpong to be worth at €50m. Liverpool host Arsenal when Premier League action resumes this weekend.
