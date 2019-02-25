Alex Milosevic eager to taste atmosphere of first east midlands derby

Nottingham Forest defender Alex Milosevic is looking forward to his first east midlands derby clash.

The Reds host rivals Derby at the City Ground on Monday night in a game of huge significance for both clubs’ Championship play-off hopes.

Victory for ninth-placed Forest would move them to within a point of the Rams, who know a win would see them regain a top-six spot.

Milosevic only joined Forest at the end of the winter transfer window but he is already fully aware of the importance of the fixture.

“What I have heard from everyone at the club since I came here is that, when we talk about football, it always seems to come to this game,” the 27-year-old told the club’s official website.

“It is a big game for the club, for the fans and everything and we can only do our best to take the three points. I have been told about it by not just my team-mates but also people around the city. The game against Derby is the biggest one.

“Of course, we want to take three points in every game but this one is special. I have played in quite a few derbies in Sweden, the last one I played in was with 50,000 people so there is big pressure in Sweden when you play in these derbies.

“For me, I have experienced these big games so I don’t feel the pressure or nerves, I only feel excited for these games.”

Derby boss Frank Lampard has stressed the importance of managing the occasion.

“This will be an emotional game,” he told the club’s official website. “Derby matches bring that to the table and we need to try and keep a cool head. I will certainly try to reinforce that, but to also play with passion.

“The motivation is in the game itself, how the fans feel the game and how much they want to see their team go and give it absolutely everything to get a result away from home.

“That is all we need to concern ourselves about. Are we going to give everything and show passion on the night? Yes, I believe we will. We have to in order to get the result.”

Derby have not won at the City Ground since 2012, when Craig Bryson scored in a 1-0 victory.