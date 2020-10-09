Alex Morgan having an impact at Tottenham already – Wendy Martin

Two-time World Cup winner Alex Morgan has already made a big impact at Tottenham Women despite not yet playing a game, according to former Spurs midfielder Wendy Martin.

Morgan’s shock transfer to the Women’s Super League club on September 12 created big headlines in England and across the Atlantic.

When the 31-year-old was starring at the 2019 World Cup with the United States, Spurs were gearing up for a first season in the top flight in which they eventually finished seventh.

Still relative WSL novices, they have secured the services of one of the game’s leading figures and their former player says Morgan, who has 9.2million Instagram followers compared to Tottenham men’s 8.8million, has made a mark.

Martin told the PA news agency: “Alex has more followers on social media than the actual men’s club, so that level of interest and sheer volume of people following her progress is great to give Spurs more exposure.

“It is great for the women’s game, the WSL and for Spurs. In addition to that, even in training her experience and composure, so many of her qualities, will be translated into the rest of the team.

“You have young players there, like Rianna Dean a young striker, and she will learn a lot just to train alongside someone like Alex.”

After spending eight seasons with Tottenham, Martin retired at the end of the 2018-19 campaign having played a major role in their promotion to the top flight.

Alex Morgan with her new team-mates (Tess Derry/PA)

During her time under long-serving co-bosses Karen Hills and Juan Amoros, the 38-year-old won numerous trophies and still keeps in touch with the squad, but did not initially believe Morgan had joined the Lilywhites.

“I wasn’t sure to start off with whether it was fake news because there is so much fake news out there,” Martin said.

“But I am still in a WhatsApp chat with a few of the Spurs girls and all of a sudden that started pinging and when I looked they were like ‘OMG, Alex Morgan’ so I wish I was still there!

“It would have been amazing to play alongside a player of her ability. It is great for the club and shows what Karen and Juan have created. They have created a club that is highly renowned by one of the best female players in the world.”

Alex Morgan, left, watches Tottenham Women play London City Lionesses with baby daughter Charlie at the Hive (Mike Egerton/PA)

When Morgan, who has scored 107 goals for the United States, made her international bow in 2010, Tottenham were in a regional division. A decade later both are eager to show what they can do in the WSL.

The one-time Champions League winner has already spoken about the need to be patient with herself after she gave birth to daughter Charlie in May.

Morgan has not played competitively in over 12 months, but Saturday’s league game at home to Manchester United, live on BT Sport, could see the forward make her long-awaited debut and Martin feels her class will show.

She added: “I spoke to one of the girls after Alex’s first training session. They did a shooting drill and she was like ‘she literally scored every time, Wendy. She is unreal, just different, at a different level’ because every shot ended up in the back of the net.

The hardest part about coming back after pregnancy is being patient with myself. I can't wait to get on the pitch with my team, but that will have to wait until I'm 100% fit. 2nd week of team training down, and I'm feeling fitter & faster every day ⚪️🔵💪🏼 https://t.co/OYxeG1O0Oc— Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 4, 2020

“I think that clinical finishing is what Spurs have been missing.”

Tottenham struggled in attack during their first WSL season, averaging a goal-a-game, and after consecutive league defeats to Everton and Man City this term, now face difficult matches with Manchester United and Arsenal.

Martin remains confident, however, that her old club can keep progressing.

“You see errors and mistakes creep into their game occasionally and when you play the top teams, you will be punished,” she said.

“They have shown they are organised, can compete at the top level and have young players who will go from strength to strength, so it is exciting times for Tottenham.”

