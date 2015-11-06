Alex Sandro 'honoured' to learn from Evra

Alex Sandro says it is "an honour" to play alongside Patrice Evra at Juventus despite vying with the France international for the left-back spot.

The Brazilian joined the Serie A champions from Porto in August for a fee believed to total €26million, but has found it difficult to displace the veteran Evra from Massimiliano Allegri's starting line-up.

The 24-year-old insists he does not feel under pressure to justify his price tag in Turin and says he has relished learning from Evra this season.

"I don't care about how much I cost, I'm working to improve day by day, both in defence and in attack. I'm still developing," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"I'm training with great players here, such as Evra, whose career I've followed since he played for Manchester United. I'm a big fan of his and it’s an honour to work alongside him."

Alex Sandro has made seven appearances in all competitions for Juve this season.