Alex Sandro ruled out of Bayern Munich clash

Juventus must make do without first-choice left-back Alex Sandro when they take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League next week, as the Brazil defender battles a hamstring injury.

The Serie A champions have confirmed they expect the former Porto man to be sidelined for 10 days, meaning he will sit out Friday's league meeting with Bologna as well as Tuesday's last-16 first leg against Pep Guardiola's side.

"Alex Sandro will be sidelined for approximately ten days after an MRI scan revealed an overload of the rectus femoris muscle in his left thigh," a Juve statement confirmed.

"The Brazilian wing-back pulled up in yesterday's [Tuesday's] training session at Juventus Center in Vinovo."

Alex Sandro has made 21 appearances in all competitions for Juventus this season, scoring twice.