Arsenal ready move for French forward in cut-price deal
By Greg Lea
Arsenal are eyeing a bargain deal for Lorient forward Alexis Claude-Maurice, write The Daily Express.
Unai Emery does not have a huge budget to spend this summer and is therefore looking for value in the market.
Claude-Maurice certainly fits that description, with the 20-year-old available for around £9m.
The France Under-20 international has scored 14 goals in 35 Ligue 2 appearances this term.
And Arsenal will not be put off by his lack of top-flight experience given the success of Matteo Guendouzi, who they acquired from Lorient last summer.
Norwich are also tracking Claude-Maurice, but Arsenal would be in pole position to sign him if they submit a formal offer.
