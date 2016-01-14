Alexis Sanchez to undergo fitness test ahead of Stoke clash

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed Alexis Sanchez could make his comeback in Sunday's Premier League trip to Stoke City, but the Chile international will undergo a late fitness test before a decision is made on his availability.

The 27-year-old last featured for Arsenal in the 1-1 draw with Norwich City on November 29 and has since been out of action due to a hamstring problem.

Arsenal were initially hopeful he would be back before the turn of the year, but a recovery setback kept him sidelined for three additional weeks.

Nevertheless, Sanchez is now in line to return to the pitch against Stoke at the weekend.

"I will be cautious now. There is an opportunity that he will be in the squad for Sunday," Wenger said at a news conference.

"He will have a definite test on Saturday. Friday and Saturday will be two important days for him.

"It is not impossible that he will be involved."

Sanchez has been a key figure for Arsenal in 2015-16, netting nine goals in 20 appearances across all competitions.