Algeria call-up Kashi and Cadamuro to AFCON squad
Algeria have called up Ahmed Kashi and Liassine Cadamuro to their squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Coach Christian Gourcuff added the two to his selection on Monday after Mehdi Abeid and Essaid Belkalem both withdrew on Sunday through injury.
Abeid failed to recover from a broken toe suffered during the qualification campaign, while Belkalem was ruled out with a hamstring problem.
Kashi and Cadamuro were both part of Gourcuff's provisional squad and were named as reserves when he confirmed the final 23.
It is French-born Kashi's first call-up to the national side at the age of 26, while Cadamuro returns having not featured in a squad since Algeria's exit from the World Cup in June 2014.
Algeria face a tough task at the tournament in Equatorial Guinea having been drawn alongside South Africa, Senegal and Ghana in Group C.
They meet Tunisia in a friendly prior to the competition on Sunday, with South Africa first up on January 19.
