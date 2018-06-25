Algeria looking for new coach after parting ways with Madjer

Algeria have parted ways with head coach Rabah Madjer following a run of four successive friendly defeats.

Madjer - who won the European Cup with Porto during his playing career - was appointed to the role for a fourth time in October 2017.

His latest reign started promisingly, including a draw with Nigeria and victory over Central African Republic, albeit the latter result is best remembered for Madjer 's astonishing outburst at a member of the media in the post-game news conference.

However, the African nation have lost against World Cup qualifiers Iran, Portugal and Saudi Arabia in 2018, as well as a surprising 3-2 reverse to Cape Verde.

A short statement on the Algerian Football Federation's website confirmed the decision was "unanimously" taken to sack Madjer, who took charge of his homeland following the departure of Lucas Alcaraz.

Assistant coaches Meziane Ighil, Djamel Menad and Lounes Gaouaoui have also left their roles with the national team.

Vahid Halilhodzic - who steered Algeria to the last 16 of the 2014 World Cup - has been linked with a return, with the experienced coach out of work after an acrimonious parting with Japan prior to this year's tournament in Russia.