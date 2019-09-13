Alisson Becker and Naby Keita still absent for Liverpool

Alisson Becker and Naby Keita will again be sidelined for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Newcastle.

Adrian will keep his place in goal as Alisson continues to recover from the calf injury he suffered on the opening day of the season that is likely to rule him out for another month at least.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is hopeful midfielder Keita (hip/groin) will return to training next week.

Sean Longstaff is out for Newcastle after suffering an ankle injury in training.

Longstaff was hurt blocking a cross during Thursday’s session and is still being assessed, and will join fellow midfielders Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) and Matt Ritchie (ankle), striker Dwight Gayle (calf) and defenders Florian Lejeune (knee) and DeAndre Yedlin (groin) on the sidelines.

Frontman Andy Carroll was due to see a specialist on Friday afternoon as he looks to return to full training following ankle surgery earlier this year.

Liverpool provisional squad: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Milner, Fabinho, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Kelleher, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Origi.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Krafth, Dummett, Willems, Fernandez, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Shelvey, Hayden, Ki, M. Longstaff, Atsu, Almiron, Joelinton, Muto.