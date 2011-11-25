Alkmaar beat Utrecht to seal fourth straight win
By app
AZ Alkmaar beat Utrecht 2-0 with second-half goals from Rasmus Elm and substitute Johann Berg Gudmundsson as they recorded a fourth straight win without conceding a goal to go six points clear at the top of the Dutch league on Friday.
Alkmaar, champions in 1981 and 2009, struggled with a defensive Utrecht side for over an hour but midway through the second half Elm curled a free-kick round the wall to break the deadlock with his eighth league goal of the season.
Gudmundsson came off the bench to settle the match for the home side with a fierce shot from 16 meters a minute from time.
Alkmaar have 34 points from 13 matches.
