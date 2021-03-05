All is not Well ahead of Livingston clash

Motherwell have 11 players still ruled out for their Scottish Premiership clash with Livingston.

In an unchanged squad, captain Declan Gallagher is pushing for a recall after returning from a hamstring injury as a late substitute during last weekend’s 2-0 win over Hibernian.

Mark O’Hara, Liam Grimshaw (both illness), Bevis Mugabi (shoulder) and Sherwin Seedorf (knee) are sidelined along with recent signings Eddie Nolan, Sam Foley and Harry Smith, plus long-term knee injury victims Trevor Carson, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly and Scott Fox.

Livingston picked up a couple of injuries during their midweek defeat by Rangers.

Strikers Gavin Reilly and Scott Robinson both went off early.

Efe Ambrose was on the bench after being troubled by a knee knock while Jackson Longridge is looking to return from a knee injury. Long-term absentees Alan Lithgow (hip) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remain out.