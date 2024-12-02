All these New Balance Cyber Monday products will all be gone by the end of the day, the savings are THAT good
With plenty of Cyber Monday soccer deals to get stuck into this year, I've taken a look at some of the best offers from New Balance
Black Friday may have been and gone but Cyber Monday means there some incredible deals still around.
Prices have been slashed on plenty of soccer products as the sales continue, from brand new cleats to training essentials and equipment. And footwear and apparel manufacturers New Balance have joined the bonanza and I've found some great value on selected items.
You'll have to move quickly though, with items starting to sell out, as we head into the final hours of the pre-holidays sales rush.
New Balance Cyber Monday Deals
Rated as our best overall cleat for speed in 2024, the Furon V7+ Pro is the new market leader. The latest Hypoknit material make this a standout option for those chasing top speed. It delivers on performance, looks and feel.
Our namesake cleat is one of the best budget-friendly cleats around. Purposely built with touch and comfort in mind, they are one of New Balance's best creations. Getting 20% off - only for Cyber Monday - is insane value.
Let's face it the majority of us spend plenty of time playing on artificial surfaces or Astro turf these days. If this is the case a pair of turf soccer trainers are essential. New Balance's top cleat is 25% off if you move quick.
When you play soccer every few days, it's never a bad time to pick up a brand new training jersey. This sleek blue design from New Balance will keep you cool during practice.
The laceless version of the original V4 was highly rated at FourFourTwo when first released in 2022. Even today it remains an excellent choice of cleat for players focused on close control. You'll struggle to get a better cleat for under $90.
What is Cyber Monday and when will Cyber Monday football deals start?
Cyber Monday started on December 2 in 2024, a few days after Black Friday has took place. Initially intended to encourage people to shop online after physically going into stores for Black Friday, Cyber Monday has since just extended the sales period after Thanksgiving.
FourFourTwo will be working tirelessly to find all the best deals throughout the course of Cyber Monday, ensuring you don't miss anything worth knowing about.
