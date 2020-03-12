Allan Campbell ‘touch and go’ for Motherwell’s clash with Aberdeen

Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell is “touch and go” for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Aberdeen.

Campbell trained on Thursday for the first time since injuring his ankle against Hearts last weekend.

Liam Donnelly is back from suspension. Long-term absentees Jake Carroll (Achilles), Charles Dunne and Jamie Semple (both knee) are out.

Aberdeen welcome back top scorer Sam Cosgrove from a back injury.

Scott Wright (knee) returned to full training on Wednesday while Greg Leigh (shin) is due to return next week but neither are expected to feature before the international break.

Centre-back Scott McKenna (hamstring) remains out.

Motherwell provisional squad: Gillespie, Tait, Grimshaw, Hartley, Gallagher, Mugabi, Donnelly, Campbell, O’Hara, Polworth, Hylton, Long, Watt, Aarons, Seedorf, Ilic, Manzinga, MacIver, Maguire, Turnbull, Carson.

Aberdeen provisional squad: Lewis, Logan, Hernandez, Considine, Taylor, Devlin, Gallagher, Campbell, Ferguson, Ojo, Bryson, McGinn, Kennedy, Main, Cosgrove, McLennan, McGeouch, Hedges, Anderson, Cerny.