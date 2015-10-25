Allardyce admits Sunderland were fortunate against Newcastle

Sam Allardyce conceded Sunderland were slightly fortunate to be awarded a penalty during their 3-0 win over Newcastle United.

Steve McClaren's side dominated the opening period at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, but Fabricio Coloccini conceded a spot-kick and was shown a red card for barging over Steven Fletcher in first-half stoppage time.

Adam Johnson converted from the spot, turning the game on its head and inspiring Sunderland on to a sixth consecutive triumph in the Wear-Tyne derby and first Premier League victory of the season, which was sealed by second-half goals from Billy Jones and Fletcher.

Sunderland boss Allardyce told Sky Sports: "We've taken full credit out of being a bit fortunate, I think, in the first goal. You get these in football and you've got to take full advantage – we did that.

"We've won 3-0 against 10 men. It was our first win and early on we showed nerves that first it's the derby and secondly we hadn't won.

"We exploited space and scored three goals. We've seen a lot of them home and away taking the game to opposition.

"Where they've slipped up is that they've left areas where you can exploit them and we noticed that. We could see if you got down the sides and got balls in the box."

Jones hopes the team can build momentum from the triumph.

"It's obviously massive. It's a derby win which makes it six in a row and that's great for the fans," Jones told Sky Sports.

"It's our first win of the season, and for the gaffer, and hopefully it can kickstart our season.

"Hopefully it can [be a springboard]. We spoke about the first win and getting closer to the other teams [at the bottom] where a gap developed.

"We go to Everton next weekend knowing back-to-back wins can get you out of trouble."