Allardyce expects Advocaat to settle soon

The Dutchman, who most recently coached the Serbia national team, was appointed on a temporary contract this week following the dismissal of Gus Poyet.

Allardyce, along with Advocaat, is among the favourites to take over at the Stadium of Light on a permanent basis at the end of the season, and the current Upton Park chief believes his opposite number this weekend can have an immediate impact.

"Dick Advocaat has managed around the world so I don't think there will be too many surprises for him coming to manage in the Premier League," Allardyce said, ahead of Sunderland's visit to Upton Park on Saturday.

"It's more about him getting used to his players and how best to use them to get a result.

"A new manager can have an instant effect but then it might take a bit longer.

"It can be a short-term hit, although generally over the long-term the stats show it doesn't make a huge difference, but I think it can in the short term."