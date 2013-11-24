Allardyce eyes January reinforcements

The manager saw his side's winless run in the Premier League stretch to five games with a 3-0 home loss to Chelsea on Saturday, leaving them above the relegation zone on goal difference.

West Ham, who have been without injured striker Andy Carroll all season and also lost Winston Reid to an ankle setback earlier this month, have won just two matches in the English top flight this season and Allardyce would like to bring in new additions next year.

However, he is determined to ensure his existing players make the most of the games ahead and start climbing the table.

Asked if he would like to add to his squad, Allardyce said: "The way we're going at the moment the answer is yes but we will be better with Winston Reid and Andy Carroll back.

"If you can strengthen particularly on the front line we would like to but we can't do that until January, and January is a long way off with the amount of games we've got in December.

"We've got six games in December as well as next week so we've got a lot of points at stake that we must try and get. The big time for me is Fulham here then Crystal Palace away, so that's got to be four points minimum."

The defeat to Jose Mourinho's men was West Ham's fourth at home this term and the Upton Park crowd voiced their disapproval at the full-time whistle.

"I think it's the first time they've booed us; they've been great to the players," Allardyce added.

"Our world has been turned upside down because last year we only lost four times at home all season and this year we've already lost four at home, so we've lost our fortress and that's what we've got to build and try and get back."