Allardyce: No one better than me in Premier League

Allardyce has overseen a remarkable transformation at Upton Park this season, with West Ham flying high in eighth position following Sunday's 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

The 60-year-old was on the verge of being sacked last season amid unrest from the stands due to his long-ball tactics, but with West Ham now playing a more attacking brand of football, Allardyce is the toast of East London.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's trip to Southampton, Allardyce said there is no one better than him in the Premier League.

"I don't think there is any coach more sophisticated than me anymore," said Allardyce. "That's not trying to criticise any other coaches but there is only Arsene [Wenger] who has done it longer than me.

"They may well have gained more experience by managing abroad like Louis van Gaal, Ronald Koeman and people like that but in this country, with the experience they've got I don't think there is any coach that would be in that position [more sophisticated]. I'm just as good as everybody at this stage.

"That comes from the amount of time you do the job, how much experience you gain in the job and how much knowledge you strive for on a regular basis to keep the cutting edge.

"The cutting edge is what's new in football, what's the next level, where is it going to be, how can you find it, how can you implement it into your club.

"I've always been that way inclined. I've never stood still and it's probably why I am still here managing in the Premier League for the last 13-14 years."