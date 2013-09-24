Allardyce: No room for long-term planning

The Italian was dismissed on Sunday having taken charge of just 13 games since his appointment in March, with Sunderland's board acting after the club picked up just one point from their first five Premier League fixtures.

By contrast, Allardyce is set to celebrate his 100th game in charge of West Ham when his side face Cardiff City in the League Cup on Tuesday - but the Englishman does not think that milestone should be significant.

"When it is a case of '100 games, well done' it does worry me. If it was 300 or 400 then fine but 100 games should happen more often than it does," he said.

"The constant changing of managers and coaches means that 100 games is now an achievement and for me that is disappointing.

"For me, it's only short-term planning now. Long-term planning has gone out of the window because of the way the game has gone in the last three seasons."

Allardyce also criticised Sunderland's recent treatment of managers, with the Wearside club having sacked three managers in under two years.

"It looks like they have been pretty quick at pulling the trigger recently with the last three managers, Steve Bruce, Martin O’Neill and now Paolo di Canio," he added.

"I find it very difficult to see where the logic lies in it, particularly when there has been a full clear-out of backroom staff.

"Whoever is going to be next in charge will have a massive job on their hands. For not only does he have to deal with a new group of players that he doesn't know that well, also the players don’t know each other that well.

"And he's also got a group of staff members that he doesn’t know either. I had that scenario at Blackburn and it was the hardest job I ever had."