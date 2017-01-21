Allardyce: Players don't want to join Palace relegation fight

Sam Allardyce has struggled to recruit players at Crystal Palace due to their lowly position in the Premier League table.

While Jeffrey Schlupp has arrived from champions Leicester City, further signings have not been forthcoming as Allardyce waits for his first league win as Palace boss after Saturday's defeat to Everton made it five games without victory.

The Eagles are now in the bottom three and the former England manager admitted that somke players has targeted do not have the stomach for a scrap against the drop.

"We all have a desperate need at the lower end of the table - more than you will at the top end of the table, because of the implications of falling out of this division financially," Allardyce said.

"We've already had several bids rejected, already had several 'no's from players that may not want to come and join the fight for relegation, so we've tried.

"We've made the bids, we've talked to the agents, and we've talked to the clubs. We've had acceptance in some areas, not in others. We've had somebody say 'yes' and then it gets too expensive, or somebody else comes in and they get in before you do.

"That's a constant now until we get to February 1. When we get to the February 1, we have what we have and go forward from that."