Allardyce pleased with West Ham character

The visitors secured a hard-earned point despite the dismissal of goalkeeper Adrian for handling outside the area, while they were further stifled by an injury to Andy Carroll that saw the striker reduced to a passenger for the final few minutes.

"The game was exactly what we didn't want in terms of how it panned out, but not in terms of how we played or the football that we tried to play or the effort that we gave," Allardyce told his club’s official website.

"The decisions went against us, particularly the sending-off which was not a sending-off.

"From there, having used all our substitutes, Andy Carroll re-injured the same knee, but I was absolutely delighted for the players who stopped a Southampton side who have been very good here this season and got us a very precious point.

"It almost feels like a win after the things we had to endure, so against all the odds we got a draw. This was a nine-man team that hasn't lost."

Allardyce confirmed his intention to appeal against the red card for his goalkeeper - a decision that left him perplexed.

"It's a foul on the goalie [Adrian]," he told BBC Sport.

"Sadio Mane had two hands around him. It's bizarre why they can't see it but this is what we have to stomach and it nearly cost us dearly. It lost us the opportunity to win the game."

If the appeal is unsuccessful, Allardyce insists he will have no problem fielding veteran goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen when West Ham travel to West Brom in the FA Cup fifth round this weekend.

He added: "He is quality and this is the point of keeping a man like Jussi, who keeps himself super-fit for his age. He is turning 40 soon, but trains every day and loves training."