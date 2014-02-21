Allardyce refutes Morrison agent row

Morrison agreed a loan move to Championship side QPR this week, having fallen out of favour at Upton Park following a promising start to the campaign that prompted talk of a possible England call-up for the midfielder.

It was claimed last weekend in a leading British newspaper that Morrison had been put under pressure by Allardyce to sign with a particular agent, who also represents him.

However, the West Ham boss has now refuted those allegations.

"It's completely unfounded," he was quoted as saying by the British press.

"There's no truth in the fact that I have sat with Ravel Morrison and tried to press him into signing anything with any agent, never mind mine. It's his choice and his decision, not mine - unless they ask me."

Asked if Morrison had sought his help in finding a new agent, Allardyce replied: "If he did, I wouldn't tell you anyway but no, he didn't. I haven't had a discussion with Ravel signing with Mark Curtis (Allardyce's agent).

"The world that revolves around Ravel is quite unique in terms of the publicity he gets, but there we go."

Elaborating on the decision to let the 21-year-old - who was the subject of failed interest from Fulham in the January transfer window - to leave for QPR, Allardyce explained: "Ravel wanted to play some first-team football. He wasn't getting it as much here as he wanted so we've let him go on loan.

"The acquisitions of (Antonio) Nocerino, (Marco) Borriello and (Pablo) Armero have given us a bigger squad and Ravel has found it a little more difficult to get in."