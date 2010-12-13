Allardyce shocked and disappointed by sacking

Following his appointment as manager in December 2008, Sam enjoyed early success with Blackburn, leading the team to 15th in the Barclays Premier League (2008/09) after the side were sitting in the relegation zone on his arrival.

Allardyce said: “I am very shocked and disappointed to be leaving Blackburn Rovers. I am extremely proud to have managed this club and I enjoyed a fantastic relationship with the players, my staff and the supporters during my time in charge.

"I now wish them and the football club every success for the future.”

In the 2009/2010 season, Sam guided Blackburn to the League Cup semi-final but his side narrowly missed out on a Wembley appearance to Aston Villa. Blackburn went on to finish in 10th place in his first full season in charge, achieving an impressive home record, winning half of their home league games.

The University of Bolton awarded Sam an honorary doctorate at its summer Degree Congregation Ceremony on Thursday 15 July 2010.

Previously, Sam brought European football to Bolton Wanderers for the first time in the club's history. He has managed over 700 games at every level of the professional game for Blackpool, Notts County, Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers.

Sam is also a long standing member of the LMA Executive Board.

Richard Bevan, chief executive of the LMA said: "When new owners take over a club, sadly, the manager’s position often hangs by a thread. To Sam’s great misfortune this has now happened twice and, on both occasions, it has been extremely difficult to understand the thinking behind the dismissal.

"It is ironic that one minute Sam can be proposed as the next England manager and the next, he finds himself out of work. He is widely acknowledged within the game as one of the most progressive and forward thinking managers, embracing new concepts and technologies to create an environment which leads to success for his club. It will not be long before Sam, with his exceptional management experience, is back in a managerial post.”

Howard Wilkinson, chairman of the LMA, added: “Sam chose the traditional route to becoming a professional football manager. Having achieved notable success as a player, he made the decision he wanted to coach and manage.

"He first attained his professional technical qualifications whilst studying the methods of outstanding coaches and managers from various sports throughout the world. Sam spoke recently at the launch of the LMA’s Leadership and Management Programme about ‘creating the team behind the team’ and has applied his philosophies in each of his managerial appointments with increasing success at the highest level of the game.

“Sam’s commitment to his profession does not stop with his own career; it extends to the immense contribution he has made as a member of the LMA’s Executive Board where he has always been keen to champion the cause of mandatory qualifications, continuous personal development for young aspiring managers and creating a positive working environment for his fellow colleagues. Without question, Sam is a manager who can, does and always will, deliver results.”

