Allardyce successor 'will not be a mercenary' - Glenn

The next England manager will not be a "mercenary" as the organisation seeks a successor to Sam Allardyce, insists Football Association (FA) chief executive Martin Glenn.

Gareth Southgate took charge of World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia in October after Allardyce left the role following an undercover newspaper sting.

Southgate will remain in the post for November games against Scotland and Spain, with Glenn hinting at the profile the FA are looking for in their new manager.

"We want someone to do the England job who is there for the long term, not just a mercenary for short-term gain," Glenn told BBC Radio 5 live.

"In the past we've gone for foreign managers who might have been attracted by trying to help us win a tournament, but they maybe haven't left the international set-up in a better place.

"We have been very successful at winning tournaments in the development teams. The Under-21s, the Under-19s, when we put our boys up against the best in the world we are winning.

"We're not translating that enough when it comes to the senior team. We think the difference is psychological preparation, this fear factor when you put on the England shirt.

"The manager we hire will be someone who really understands that and will have really detailed plans to address it."

Glenn said Southgate is likely to be a candidate for the England job on a permanent basis, even if the team loses to both Scotland and Spain.

"He will almost certainly be a candidate," said Glenn. "It's up to him to decide whether he wants to do it.

"The preference would be for English because the missing link I think in getting consistent England performances in tournaments is linked to this issue of fear and pride, so the team identity.

"I don't want to rule out candidates who are not English that would also be terrific and also wanted to do the job for the long term. It would be crazy to narrow the pool so much, but our preference would be for English."