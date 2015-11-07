Allegri admits Juve are playing catch-up

Massimiliano Allegri concedes that Juventus are "playing catch-up" as the reigning champions look to defend their Serie A title.

Juve are nine points off the pace heading into Sunday's trip to Empoli, where they will hope to secure back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

"Every game is important because we're playing catch up. We need to get back to winning ways on the road," Allegri said of his side, who have not won away from home since September.

"Empoli are in good form and play a decent brand of football. We need to approach the game in the right manner."

Juve have had players sent off in two of their last three games, with Giorgio Chiellini dismissed in the 1-0 league loss to Sassuolo and Hernanes seeing red in Tuesday's 1-1 Champions League draw at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Allegri wants to see greater discipline from his side and also revealed he had solved Alvaro Morata's sock-related issue.

"Chiellini and Hernanes' red cards came from different situations," he said. "We need to pick up less yellow cards for dissent."

Morata was forced off the field for three minutes in Germany after putting tape on his ankles that was a slightly different colour to his socks, and Allegri quipped: "Morata's socks? I've bought him three pairs, so we've solved that particular issue."