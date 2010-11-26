Allegri asks for new striker in January

AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri is feeling buoyant ahead of the leaders' trip to Sampdoria on Saturday but long-term injuries to Filippo Inzaghi and Alexandre Pato mean he wants a new striker.

"In January the priority is a great forward," Allegri told Gazzetta dello Sport given most of the goalscoring burden now falls on Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ronaldinho hopes to return to Milan's starting line-up after a clever goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win at Auxerre, which put the Rossoneri into the Champions League last 16 and ended the controversy over the Brazilian's late nights out.

"Ronaldinho always transmits positive energy," Allegri added.

Sampdoria will again be without Italy forward Antonio Cassano, suspended by the club last month for verbally abusing president Riccardo Garrone. An arbitration case will take place next Friday to see if Samp can legally void his contract.

Sixth-placed Inter Milan's Goran Pandev must lead the line alone at home to Parma on Sunday unless Samuel Eto'o wins his appeal against a three-game ban for headbutting.

Diego Milito is still out but midfielder Sulley Muntari may give under-pressure coach Rafael Benitez a slight lift on the injury front after returning to training alongside Thiago Motta.

Mid-table Fiorentina, who visit Juventus on Saturday, could find a new home outside the city limits of Florence after talks with the council over a stadium to replace the decaying Artemio Franchi stalled.

"To have a strong and competitive team a new stadium is necessary. If it's not possible in Florence, we are ready to look at other boroughs," club owner Diego Delle Valle told La Stampa.

Fourth-placed Juve have not lost in nine games this season when midfielder Alberto Aquilani has started so news he has shaken off a muscle pull will be music to coach Luigi Del Neri's ears.

"Against Fiorentina, I'll be there," the former Liverpool player told reporters.