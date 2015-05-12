Allegri backing Juve to progress and says Pogba should start

Massimiliano Allegri is backing his Juventus side to rise to the occasion at Real Madrid and revealed there is a "good chance" Paul Pogba will start Wednesday's UEFA Champions League semi-final showdown.

Juve will take a 2-1 lead into the second leg against the European champions courtesy of goals from Carlos Tevez and Alvaro Morata in Turin last week.

The Serie A title is already secured for Juve and the former Milan coach is determined to ensure they seal their place in the final of Europe's premier club competition in Berlin on June 6.

"Tomorrow is a big opportunity for us. Nobody would have expected us to be here at this stage," said Allegri.

"We're 95 minutes away from Berlin, I see no reason why we shouldn't believe in our chances.

"We need to play with clear heads tomorrow, something that could help us give a good account of ourselves.

"There'll be plenty of tension and focus. Winning the Champions League is a coach's biggest target.

"Both teams score goals and I think we'll be in for an entertaining game tomorrow."

Midfielder Pogba marked his return from a hamstring injury by scoring in a 1-1 draw with Cagliari on Saturday.

The France international was then withdrawn after 63 minutes, but Allegri stated on Tuesday that the influential 22-year-old will most likely feature from the start once again.

Allegri said: "Pogba is in good shape and I think there's a good chance of him starting tomorrow night."