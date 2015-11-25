Allegri delighted after Juve seal progression

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said he was "delighted" after the Italian champions sealed their qualification from Group D thanks a 1-0 win against Manchester City.

Mario Mandzukic's first-half volley settled a tight game on Wednesday as last season's Champions League runners-up won through to the round of 16 with a game to spare.

Allegri claimed Group D was "very difficult" to qualify from and suggested it was the most challenging section in the tournament.

"I've got to compliment the lads on going through with a game to spare," he said.

"It was a game with chances at both ends – we could have gone 2-0 up and straight after they could have made it 1-1."

Allegri added that the match had a "high skill level" and described City as one of the best teams in Europe.

"I'm delighted with the lads for getting this win for us," he said.

Mandzukic's selection over Alvaro Morata was a surprise but Allegri told Premium Sport he had made the decision days in advance.

"I decided I would start Mandzukic a few days ago because I thought Morata would be more effective coming on during the match," Allegri explained.