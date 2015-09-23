Allegri 'disappointed' as Juventus lose further ground

Massimiliano Allegri admitted Juventus are "capable of beating anyone and losing to anyone" after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by bottom club Frosinone.

Simone Zaza's first goal for Juventus gave the hosts the lead in the 50th minute of a match they dominated.

However, they paid the price for not putting the result beyond doubt, conceding an injury-time equaliser when Leonardo Blanchard headed home a corner.

The solitary point picked up means Juventus are now 10 points behind Serie A leaders Inter.

"Am I angry? No, just disappointed," Allegri told Mediaset Premium.

"At the end it was only right we conceded on a corner, because we didn't control the situation and shouldn't have given them the chance to equalise.

"It was a mistake to allow Frosinone a corner in the last minute of the game. We tried to do something fancy when we could've just controlled the ball.

"We are paying for this situation with many points in the table now. We have many young players who are unaccustomed to being in a big club and they will learn from these errors.

"Unfortunately at the moment that’s who we are – we're capable of beating anyone and losing to anyone."