Allegri expects improved Juve away display

The Serie A leaders have been beaten by Atletico Madrid and Olympiacos so far in Group A and are in danger of missing out on the last 16, despite winning both home games.

Wednesday's clash in Sweden gives Juve a chance to climb above Olympiacos before hosting Spanish champions Atletico in the final group game.

Allegri will not underestimate the threat posed by Malmo and has demanded more from his players at the Swedbank Stadion.

"We need to adapt and win," said the Juve coach. "We're in good shape and have what it takes to get the result.

"We were unlucky to lose our two away games. We showed great personality in Madrid and created lots of chances in Greece.

"[Wednesday] will be a different game to our other away encounters. We need to be quick and alert.

"It will be a difficult game. Malmo play a different brand of football at home and are a lot more aggressive. They've put in some good displays here."

Juve beat Malmo 2-0 in the reverse fixture on matchday one, a Carlos Tevez double giving Allegri's side all three points.