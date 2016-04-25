Allegri hails 'amazing' Scudetto success

Massimiliano Allegri described Juventus' Serie A title win as "amazing" following their recovery from a dismal start to the 2015-16 campaign.

Juve's fifth straight Scudetto was confirmed on Monday, after second-placed Napoli went down 1-0 at Roma to leave them 12 points behind the leaders with only three games remaining.

And Juve's title triumph is all the more remarkable given their dreadful opening to the season, which saw them in mid-table at the end of October with just 12 points from 10 games.

Since then, however, Juve have been on a scarcely believable run, dropping just two points from their next 25 matches to storm to the Scudetto, leaving Allegri elated.

"It's amazing. We'll still honour the league, and above all prepare for the Coppa Italia final [versus AC Milan on May 21]," he told Sky.

"Winning 24 out of 25 games is unique, though maybe another team will do better in the space of six years - maybe it'll be Juventus again.

"At Christmas the goal was to be six points off the top, and in March it was to be second. I have to say we did even better than predicted.

"To have Napoli behind after the extraordinary season they've had … They're close to 82 points, and usually if you get 82 points you get the Scudetto."

The boss April 25, 2016

Even after losing their first two games of the season - the second 2-1 at Roma - Allegri was convinced his players would prove their quality come the end of the campaign.

"The bad start? After the Roma defeat I came away from the Olimpico calm, I knew we would have a great season," he said.

"Three or four months later, at the return game with Sassuolo we reviewed the game itself, and there was so much negativity at the time.

"We lost a strange game, and it was said that Juventus played badly. It's normal that we were missing something, but it wasn't as bad as everyone saw it.

"The merit for this Scudetto goes to everyone. If we reviewed everything that was said and written back then we'd laugh."