Allegri hails 'extraordinary' Juventus effort
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri praised his players after they qualified for the UEFA Champions League final on Wednesday.
Massimiliano Allegri hailed the efforts of his Juventus after they booked a first UEFA Champions League appearance for the club since 2003.
Alvaro Morata's goal at the Santiago Bernabeu earned Juve a 1-1 second-leg draw with Real Madrid, and a 3-2 aggregate semi-final victory.
It keeps Allegri's side on course for a trophy treble this season, with the Serie A title already wrapped up and a Coppa Italia final against Lazio.
"I have an extraordinary group of players," he told Sport Mediaset. "It was an impressive semi-final with chances for both sides, though we should've done more with our opportunities in the first half.
"[But] we've earned our place in the final and now that we're there we hope to do well.
"I knew the game would go like this tonight. I told the lads they needed courage and to play well technically."
Juve will meet Barcelona in the final in Berlin on June 6, and although Allegri acknowledges it will be a big ask to beat Luis Enrique's side, he is ready for the challenge.
He added: "Barcelona are an almost impossible side to play against, but it's one thing to face them over two legs and another in a one-off match. Anything can happen there.
"We are in good physical shape, they have a stratospheric front three and we go to Berlin convinced we can bring home the trophy."
