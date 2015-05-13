Allegri hails 'extraordinary' Juventus effort

Massimiliano Allegri hailed the efforts of his Juventus after they booked a first UEFA Champions League appearance for the club since 2003.

Alvaro Morata's goal at the Santiago Bernabeu earned Juve a 1-1 second-leg draw with Real Madrid, and a 3-2 aggregate semi-final victory.

It keeps Allegri's side on course for a trophy treble this season, with the Serie A title already wrapped up and a Coppa Italia final against Lazio.

"I have an extraordinary group of players," he told Sport Mediaset. "It was an impressive semi-final with chances for both sides, though we should've done more with our opportunities in the first half.

"[But] we've earned our place in the final and now that we're there we hope to do well.

"I knew the game would go like this tonight. I told the lads they needed courage and to play well technically."

Juve will meet Barcelona in the final in Berlin on June 6, and although Allegri acknowledges it will be a big ask to beat Luis Enrique's side, he is ready for the challenge.

He added: "Barcelona are an almost impossible side to play against, but it's one thing to face them over two legs and another in a one-off match. Anything can happen there.

"We are in good physical shape, they have a stratospheric front three and we go to Berlin convinced we can bring home the trophy."