Allegri happy with win after title celebrations

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri hailed his side's professionalism after they ended a week of Serie A title celebrations with a 2-0 defeat of Carpi.

Juve clinched their fifth successive Scudetto on Monday after nearest rivals Napoli were beaten at Roma.

And while not being at their best against relegation-threatened Carpi, goals from Hernanes and Simone Zaza handed the hosts a comfortable victory.

"Happy? Very, especially because we kept a clean sheet. It was difficult after our celebrations," Allegri said.

"We didn't play well. We'll need to switch back on as we have two games and a Coppa Italia final [against AC Milan] remaining.

"Thanks to the fans for their trust and respect. We'll keep working towards the club achieving important results.

"We'll be competitive in Italy and Europe [next season]. Let’s not forget that we were knocked out of the Champions League by one of the favourites."