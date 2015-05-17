Allegri: Juve need to forget facing Barca...for now

Massimiliano Allegri has stressed to his Juventus players the need to forget about their UEFA Champions League final showdown with Barcelona and focus instead on completing a domestic double on Wednesday.

It is 12 years since Juve last reached European football's showpiece and 19 years since the won the competition, meaning it is hardly surprising that the June 6 date with destiny in Berlin is causing great excitement at the Turin club.

Between now and then, however, the Serie A champions face Lazio in the Coppa Italia final and head coach Allegri hopes the prospect of playing Barcelona will not prove a short-term distraction.

Allegri said: "On Wednesday we have the second goal of the season: the Coppa Italia. The Champions League is a dream. It has to be like that.

"We have time to prepare for that match. We cannot stress ourselves thinking about that match. Or thinking about [Lionel] Messi, [Luis] Suarez and Neymar. We have to play against them. But we have to play on June 6.

"We have to be focused on [Lazio players Miroslav] Klose, [Antonio] Candreva, [Balde] Keita, [Felipe] Anderson now. So we have to be prepared for that match. It is not going to be easy."