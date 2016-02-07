Allegri: Juve ready for Napoli clash

Massimiliano Allegri is confident Juventus will be ready for next weekend's top-of-the-table clash with Napoli after they scraped past Frosinone on Sunday.

Juve registered a club-record 14th-straight Serie A win with a 2-0 victory at Stadio Comunale Matusa, which came courtesy of late goals from Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala.

Juve had to wait until the 73rd minute before getting the breakthrough on a frustrating afternoon, but the three points ensure they remain two behind leaders Napoli - who beat Carpi 1-0 - ahead of their mouthwatering meeting in Turin.

However, Juve boss Allegri does not feel next Saturday's match will necessarily be make or break in the race for the Scudetto.

"It'll be a fine game, it certainly won't decide the Scudetto, but we'll be ready for it," Allegri told Mediaset Premium. "We have important players that Napoli need to worry about too.

"I can only compliment [Napli coach] Maurizio Sarri, because he's having a great campaign. It had been many years since Napoli were top of the table like this."

When asked about the victory at Frosinone, Allegri was happy with his side's patience and also praised the hosts for their resilient display.

He added: "The lads did well today, but could've done better. When you play certain games you know sooner or later a goal will arrive, so rushing just gives the opposition an advantage.

"We had two great chances at the start, then struggled because Frosinone defended well. We should've been sharper and calmer in creating scoring opportunities."