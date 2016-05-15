Allegri never doubted Juve's Scudetto chances

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has heaped praise on his players after their remarkable turnaround in the Serie A which culminated in a fourth-straight title.

The Italian giants were in 12th place and 11 points off the top before they embarked on a six-month unbeaten run which saw the win the league at a canter, nine points clear of next-best Napoli.

Juventus ended the league season with a 5-0 thrashing of Sampdoria and Allegri was keen to praise his players after the game.

"I always thought we could win the Scudetto and the boys joined me in believing we could do it all the way through," he told reporters after the game.

"They've been fantastic. Now we have a Coppa Italia title to win.

"It won't be easy against Milan, a side who have given us a run for our money when we've played them this season."

And while the season has been a rich one on the domestic front, Allegri was keen to point out the progress his club has made in the Champions League over the last two seasons.



"Let's not forget that we’ve had two great seasons in the Champions League, one of which took us to the final and the other we went out of after playing very well.

"The Champions League is a competition that's decided on one-off moments. We need to make sure we’re in the right place at the right time."