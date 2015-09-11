Allegri: No transition year for Juventus

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has stressed that 2015-16 will not be a transition season for the reigning Italian champions.

The Turin side lost key figures such as Arturo Vidal, Carlos Tevez and Andrea Pirlo ahead of the new season, yet Allegri is adamant they will still challenge for trophies this term.

"There's no such thing as a transition year at Juventus. We always play to win," the Juve coach said at a press conference.

"We've got what could be a great season ahead of us, we want to be competing on all three fronts come March.

"In the coming month we'll be playing every three days. We'll take each one as it comes and we'll see where it takes us.

"Remaining calm is the name of the game, we've got everything we need in this squad to achieve our goals."

Allegri, whose side have lost their opening two Serie A games this term, revealed that Claudio Marchisio and Alex Sandro are both set to feature from the start in Saturday's clash with Chievo.

"On Saturday we'll be looking for our first three points against a team that have started the season very well," he added.

"Marchisio will start tomorrow, but we'll need another look at Alvaro Morata.

"In defence, I'm looking at putting in Andrea Barzagli and Alex Sandro from the start."

Allegri also offered new arrivals Mario Mandzukic, Hernanes and Mario Lemina words of encouragement.

"Mandzukic is a natural goalscorer and he'll prove that here at Juventus," the Juventus boss stressed.

"We brought in Lemina to cover Marchisio in front of the back four, he's sharp and a fine player.

"Hernanes began his career in front of the back four but he's also got the qualities to play as a number 10."