Allegri: Pogba capable of being the world's best

Massimiliano Allegri is certain that Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has the ability to win the FIFA Ballon d'Or.

Pogba produced a fine display in Juve's 4-0 Serie A defeat of Verona on Sunday, breaking the deadlock after just three minutes with an unstoppable 30-yard strike.

The France international also played a role in the second goal, allowing a Martin Caceres delivery to run for Carlos Tevez, who coolly swept Juve into a two-goal lead after just seven minutes.

Roberto Pereyra added the third, with Tevez on target again 16 minutes from time, but it was Pogba who was picked out for praise by Juve coach Allegri - who is convinced that the former Manchester United man has the natural ability to be crowned the world's best.

"We treat Pogba like a veteran," the coach told Sky Sport Italia. "But he is still very young.

"I often tell him to think about which areas of the field he can do certain things, as sometimes he goes a bit over the top, [but on Sunday] he played a great game.

"In order to win the Ballon d'Or you tend to need the Champions League or a major international trophy. He certainly has what it takes to achieve that."

Pogba is not getting ahead of himself, though, and the 21-year-old responding to comments made by his agent suggesting the midfielder is worth €100 million.

"I am worth €0," he said. "I am worth nothing unless I work on the field in every single game.

"I need to do more. I want to be a champion like Andrea [Pirlo], Gigi [Gianluigi Buffon] and [Giorgio] Chiellini.

"I want to be one of the best in the world and must do everything to reach that level. I hope for the Ballon d'Or in future, but I have a lot of work for that."