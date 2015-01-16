Allegri: Pogba, Giovinco are going nowhere

Juventus are not worried about losing Paul Pogba, according to coach Massimiliano Allegri, with the French midfielder contracted to the Serie A club until June 2019.

Earlier this week, Pogba's agent Mino Raiola sparked speculation that his client is about to leave Turin, claiming Juventus will not be able to pay the 21-year-old enough to keep him forever.

Raiola declared Pogba will leave "either this year or the next, when it's the right moment" but when asked about the lanky midfielder's future on Thursday, Allegri insisted he has no plans to sell the former Manchester United junior.

"Juventus can afford Pogba because he already plays for Juventus," Allegri told RAI Sport after his side's 6-1 triumph over Verona in the Coppa Italia.

"It's only normal that all of Europe wants him, as he's only 21 years old and immensely talented."

Pogba has played 15 games in Serie A this season, helping Juventus to a three-point lead over Roma, scoring four goals and notching two assists.

Despite his youth, the versatile midfielder has already made 22 senior appearances for France, quickly becoming a key man for coach Didier Deschamps, while this season has seen Pogba take another step up with Juventus.

Pogba has been linked with a return to United, as well as moves to Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Allegri also rejected suggestions Sebastian Giovinco, who scored twice against Verona, will leave the club.

"Giovinco has never been up for sale," the coach said.

"There's always plenty of talk but he's never expressed a desire to leave."