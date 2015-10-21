Allegri 'really angry' at faltering Juventus

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was angered by his side's display in Wednesday's goalless Champions League draw with Borussia Monchengladbach in Turin.

The 2015 finalists saw their lead cut to a point at the top of Group D as they laboured to a 0-0 stalemate, while Manchester City claimed maximum points against Sevilla.

Following Sunday's 0-0 Serie A draw against Inter, Allegri continues to search for the ideal attacking combination and the Juve boss was less then impressed by his forwards' decision-making in midweek.

"I am really angry, because we have to play better in the last 30 metres," he told UEFA.com.

"We did the same mistake against Inter in the league. We have to improve and must do it quickly.

"When there are better placed team-mates you have to pass the ball and my players have forgotten this."

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon shook off a calf problem to feature at the Juventus Stadium, but had little to do as Juve spurned their few clear opportunities.

"I'd say it was a fair result, we didn't really have that many clear-cut chances over the 90 minutes," the veteran added.

"We perhaps had a bit more territorial domination and greater thrust going forward, but they were good value for a point."