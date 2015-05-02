Allegri reflects on turbulent journey to glory with Juve

Massimiliano Allegri shared a joke about his turbulent early days at Juventus after leading the Turin giants to a fourth consecutive Serie A title.

Juventus only needed a point at Sampdoria to be crowned champions on Saturday, but Arturo Vidal ensured they collected all three when he headed the only goal of the game after 32 minutes.

Allegri's men will face Lazio in the Coppa Italia final in June and remain on course for an historic treble as they prepare to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, albeit as sizeable underdogs.

At full-time the Juventus players threw Allegri up in the air in celebration - a far cry from the fan protests that greeted the former Milan coach's appointment to replace club icon Antonio Conte, who surprisingly resigned after securing a hat-trick of titles.

"The first days were good. I think I only had five or six players and we lost a friendly 3-2!" Allegri told Sky Sport Italia.

Allegri was quick to praise the formidable foundations that Conte left in place.

"The players have great human qualities as well as technical ones, as to win four consecutive Scudetti is extraordinary," he said.

"Our season isn't finished yet, either. I have to thank everyone who helped me in this journey, starting from the club and staff.

"What I liked the most is that we mathematically secured the title with a good performance. I wanted that because this side still needs to improve and it's a sign going forward.

"We were top of the table from the first day to the last. There can be hiccups along the way, but these are inevitable. A team doesn't lose its characteristics just because it draws or loses a game."