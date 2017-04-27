Allegri refusing to let Monaco be a distraction in Juve's title bid

Juventus will not be distracted by their impending Champions League semi-final against Monaco in their bid to wrap up the Serie A title, insists head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The Bianonconeri need eight more points to be sure of a sixth straight league title and face a tricky trip to Atalanta on Friday, with Gian Piero Gasperini's side unbeaten since December at home and sitting fifth in their attempt to qualify for the Europa League.

Juve are still fighting on three fronts having also reached the Coppa Italia final, but Allegri says his side will not take Atalanta lightly ahead of Wednesday's first-leg tie at Monaco in the Champions League.

"We're beginning an important period, but we still need points to get to the finish line in the league," Allegri told reporters. "On Sunday the team played a good match with Genoa, it was one of those games we had to win.

"We're coming off a period where we had difficult games like the ones with Barcelona, and [Atalanta] is a game where we need to win because as I've said before, Roma can get to 90 points and at the moment we need another eight.

: "It's great to play every 3 days. We embrace it. These 5 days without a game have dragged on a bit!" April 27, 2017

"We'll see what Roma do afterwards. Atalanta are a team who are doing important things, they really have had an extraordinary season and compliments have to go to Gasperini and to the club, who have done really exemplary work.

"They've improved in terms of their awareness of their means, as with everything the more results you get, the more time passes, the more you grow. They have good, top quality players and are led by a very good coach.

"Playing in Bergamo has always been difficult, for them this is a step closer to Europe and for us it's a step closer to the Scudetto.

"They'll fight to the end to get into Europe, so it will be a complicated game but we just need to take the points. To get to 91 points and be mathematically certain [of winning the league] we need eight. We'll try to get three, then we'll see.

"At this point we've still won nothing, in the end only the facts count, words don't matter much. So at the moment Juventus haven't won anything, we haven't won the Scudetto, we still need to play the Coppa Italia final and we haven't yet reached the Champions League final.

"We still need to go one step at a time. We need to bring home the title, it's not over yet and there's still a long way to go. Then we'll think of the Champions League."

Bianconeri heading to BergamoYour predicted starting XI for ? April 27, 2017

Allegri will be without Daniele Rugani for the trip to Bergamo and the Juve coach confirmed Dani Alves, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Alex Sandro will line up in defence against Atalanta.