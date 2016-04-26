Allegri set to sign new deal after Scudetto triumph - Marotta

Serie-A winning coach Massimiliano Allegri will be rewarded with a new contract next week, Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta confirmed.

Allegri delivered a fifth consecutive Scudetto to Juventus without the Turin giants kicking a ball on Monday after Roma defeated second-placed Napoli 1-0.

The 48-year-old has guided Juventus - who are 12 points clear with three matches remaining this season - to two Serie A titles since replacing Antonio Conte in 2014.

Allegri also led Juve to last season's Champions League final and a contract extension is now forthcoming, with his deal set to expire next year.

"Our relationship with Allegri is one that's going really well," Marotta told Premium Sport.

"We are very satisfied [with him and his work], and we will extend his contract.

"We do not want the coach's deal to expire, so next week he will sign the extension. The deal is just a formality as there is a mutual desire to continue to work together."

Re-signing Allegri will be the first of numerous off-season moves, according to Marotta, with Juve attempting to further strengthen their squad as they challenge for the Champions League.

Juve have not won the Champions League since 1995-96.

"We know it won't be easy though, because the level of the squad is high. We don't have big problems in Italy, but in Europe the competitiveness is more pronounced," Marotta added.

"It's not easy, the players in the squad are strong and it's hard to find stronger ones. We want to preserve this heritage which allowed us to achieve extraordinary results.

"There are many good youngsters, but don't forget our solid core: [Gianluigi] Buffon, [Andrea] Barzagli, [Leonardo] Bonucci and [Giorgio] Chiellini.

"Then there's [Patrice] Evra and [Sami] Khedira. We want to create a mix of young and more experienced players."