Allegri slams Juventus attitude after Verona loss

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has slammed his side's attitude in the wake of their 2-1 Serie A loss at the hands of Verona on Sunday.

The Italian champions were on a 26-game unbeaten run in the Italian top flight heading into the game, but their good run of form came to an abrupt end against Serie A's bottom team.

Luca Toni and Federico Viviani gave the minnows a two-goal lead, before Paulo Dybala pulled one back in the dying seconds of the game.

Allegri was not impressed with Juve's performance and stressed they must do more if they are to win the domestic double later this month, with AC Milan awaiting in the Coppa Italia final on May 21.

"We had the wrong approach to this match," Allegri said at a news conference.

"That said, credit must go to Verona who played well tonight. We on the other hand lacked concentration, lost too many 50-50 challenges and weren't on the same wavelength for long spells.

"We had set out to finish the campaign as strongly as possible and now we need to refocus as a group in the build up to the all-important Coppa Italia final."