Allegri: Streak must go on against title rivals Roma

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri insists his side's home winning streak must go on, with the prospect of playing for a draw against title rivals Roma not entering his mind.

The champions are four points clear of Roma at the top of the table going into Saturday's match, but simply doing enough to preserve that advantage is of no interest to Allegri.

Juve have won 24 consecutive home Serie A games and this match is their last league outing of 2016, with the Supercoppa Italiana against AC Milan taking place in Qatar next week.

"A draw is not good because it is an important game - for us it would be important to win," said Allegri.

"These are direct conflicts. At the moment we have not yet drawn at home, so it would be nice to continue with a victory - also because we have two games before Christmas, a league match and the first opportunity for a trophy in the season - there will be no chance of revenge.

"Roma in recent years, along with Napoli, have been the adversaries of Juventus. It's a game that will not decide the championship, but it is important for us because practically we play with a one-point advantage.

"If we are to remain top of the league at Christmas we have to get a result on Saturday, because then Roma play against Chievo at home and we will play the Super Cup in Doha."

Allegri confirmed Miralem Pjanic will start and make a first appearance against his former club, but has not made a final decision on the rest of his line-up.

The Juve boss has been impressed by Roma's recent upturn in form which has seen them pick up 25 points from a possible 30.

Allegri continued: "They are a very strong team. They have great quality players as well as being well organised. Luciano Spalletti has done a fantastic job so far.

"Regardless of who they field we will see a tough Roma. Lately they are a team that - compared to the beginning of the season - gives little away.

"Perhaps they now create fewer chances, but they are more solid defensively.

"We are in for a great night of sport on Saturday, contested by two excellent sides who are going to push each other all the way from now until May."