Allegri urges calm as Juventus march on

Carlos Tevez scored a brilliant first half goal but missed a penalty after the break as Juventus recorded a 1-0 win over Genoa on Sunday - the only team to have beaten them in the league this term as they close in on a fourth successive title.

In midweek, Tevez struck twice in an impressive 3-0 win that sealed a UEFA Champions League quarter-final spot at Borussia Dortmund's expense, although Juventus must overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final with rivals Fiorentina.

"The lads and club deserve the credit for what they are doing this season," Allegri Sky Sport Italia.

"It's an intriguing end to the campaign and we hope to achieve as many objectives as possible. You never know in football.

"If we are able to get full points in the next two games, then we’d have a pretty strong lead. However, as things stand we haven’t won anything yet and still have to play in the Champions League and Coppa Italia."

Tevez clattered home his 16th Serie A goal of the season in the 25th minute and Allegri was full of praise for the player despite seeing Eugenio Lamanna save his tame spot kick.

"He scored an extraordinary goal, suited to his remarkable season," the coach added.

"He has great technique, I leave him free to move around a bit more and I think that’s important for him.

"You can tell a champion by the way he moves and shakes off the marking, even without having to run that much."